See all photos of the Voice of the Family weekend of prayer and formation for Catholic young adults in Rome!

This past weekend fifty young people committed to defend the faith, the family and life gathered from across the world for the Voice of the Family weekend of prayer and formation entitled Created for Heaven: the mission of Catholic young adults in today’s world.

The weekend, which coincided with the Vatican’s Youth Synod, comprised of formation of a new generation of Catholic leaders, a pilgrimage to holy sites in Rome and forging a fellowship in faith to support one another in upholding the Catholic teaching in our time. The programme culminated with all-night Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and the sacrifice of the Holy Mass offered by His Eminence Raymond Cardinal Burke in the Church of Santissima Trinità dei Pellegrini.

Talks by Prof. Roberto de Mattei (Lepanto Foundation), Fr Anthony Pillari, Dr Anthony McCarthy (SPUC), Mother Miriam of the Lamb of God, OSB, Virginia Coda Nunziante (Famiglia Domani), Varro Vooglaid (Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition) and John-Henry Westen (LifeSiteNews) will be published soon.

The highlight of the weekend was Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. A number of young men and women stayed all night watching with Our Lord.

This time of prayer with young people was offered, firstly, in gratitude. We can see that Our Lord has not left us orphans, but has willed to remain with us always in the integrity of His Person in the fullness of His humanity and His divinity. There is no other nation so great, the Divine Office of Corpus Christi sings, “as to have its gods so near as our God is present to us”.

Secondly, this Adoration was offered to make reparation and pray for the Church and her bishops at this turbulent time. Because we are the mystical body of Christ, as members of the same body we must work and fight tirelessly for the healing of the body when it has been bitten by a serpent.

In this combat, we must stay close to Our Heavenly Mother. This is what filial love commands, and also what common sense demands – after all, she is the one who will crush the serpent’s head.

We hope that you will enjoy the photos of the conference, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and Holy Mass as well as the talks which will be published in due course.